Before John Ford And Sergio Leone, One Director Dominated The Western Genre

Content warning: this article contains a mention of suicide.

1910s and 1920s Hollywood was the Wild West — and not just because it was churning out so many Westerns. Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" isn't visually accurate, but it captures the spirit of the era. The first kinetograph camera had only been invented about 25 years earlier, and it proliferated quickly, giving birth to a new artistic medium and a new financial industry in swift order. Filmmakers in Los Angeles brought cameras out to the deserts of California, wrangled a few horses, hired actors from then-popular live Wild West shows, and almost deliberately created a genre. Westerns soon became one of the most cost-efficient and popular genres, and studios demanded that directors throw together as many as they could on as narrow a timetable as possible.

Hence, the filmographies of silent film stars and their directors were overwhelmingly plentiful when compared to filmmakers today. Indeed, many silent filmmakers were able to complete entire features in a matter of weeks, sometimes even days.

Case in point: Lynn Reynolds. Perhaps best known for his 1925 adaptation of Zane Grey's "Riders of the Purple Sage," Reynolds was one of the uncontested masters of the Western in the silent era. From 1915 to 1927, Reynolds directed over 80 shorts and features and wrote an additional 58, many of them in the Western genre. Reynolds began his career in his native Iowa, working as a reporter for a local newspaper. As a young man, he moved to Los Angeles and began directing films for Universal. His first short was the 1915 movie "Both Sides of Life," a melodramatic romance about a theology student and the woman he loves. Then, in 1915 alone, Reynolds directed nine additional short films. He truly hit the ground running.

Reynolds, however, was prolific yet unhappy. The story of his death is just as notorious as his massive output.