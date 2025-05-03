Universal's Fan Fest Nights Brings Star Trek And Back To The Future To Life With Delightful, Mixed Results

Ever since the co-founder of Universal Pictures, Carl Laemmle, opened the gates of Universal City to patrons in 1915, Universal Studios in Hollywood has sought to bring the public up close and personal with the magic of filmmaking. While this venture began as a simple pulling back of the curtain and demonstrating what goes on behind the scenes on a studio lot, the mission expanded once other studios in Los Angeles began to follow suit. Around the time that the Music Corporation of America (MCA) took possession of the studio in the early 1960s, it was decided that the tour should now include some staged elements. Seeing an opportunity to compete with The Walt Disney Company's success with their theme parks, Universal then decided to build a park around their studio lot. By 1990, they not only boasted several rides and attractions to go along with their tram tour, but ads for Universal Studios theme parks (in both Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida) promised guests that they'd be able to "ride the movies."

That promise is always what has kept me more interested in visiting Universal Studios over the years. Where the Disney parks are more geared toward children (and the inner child in adults), Universal has always retained an interest in catering to the cinephile. Whether it's the tram tour itself, the use of props, costumes, and actors from their respective films, or including some bit of cinematic magic during an attraction, Universal has shown a remarkable commitment to cinematic immersion, especially as seen in their newest park, Orlando's "Epic Universe." This is part of why their annual Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights, has become such a seasonal staple. Not only is the haunt a good mix of licensed horror films and original concepts, but each maze is attractively designed, and the best of them aren't just spooky but truly immersive, making you feel like you'd stepped into the movie screen.

Now, Universal Studios is attempting to kick off a sister event to Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Fan Fest Nights, a Spring/Summer attraction that's run after-hours in the park, featuring a mix of fan-friendly properties and activities. I was lucky enough to attend the opening night of FFN this past weekend, and while there are some aspects of the event that suffer from kinks that need working out, the best parts of the attraction indicate that Fan Fest Nights could indeed be a legitimate way to live out your cinematic fantasies for an evening.