Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2024: The Best New Haunted Houses, Ranked

Everyone has their benchmark for when "Spooky Season" officially starts. Mine? Universal Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. It's not just a collection of haunted houses and maniacs with (safe to use) chainsaws revving in your face. Halloween Horror Nights is a communal celebration where we face our fears together, laugh-scream with strangers, and maybe sip specialty cocktails in the process (the Die-Tai at Isla Nu-Bar gets my recommendation). That's all thanks to John Murdy, creative director and executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights here in Los Angeles, and his amazing collaborators.

How does this year stack against past years? Hollywood is still the scrappier sibling compared to Orlando. Hollywood spans less space and receives less attention, and that means Murdy's team faces more challenges. If your only option is Universal Hollywood, please take advantage of Halloween Horror Nights as always — just don't watch any YouTube walkthrough videos out of Orlando.

So, let's get to the good stuff — a comprehensive ranking of this year's Halloween Horror Nights houses in Hollywood. We'll leave out the Scare Zones, but be sure to say hello to the "Murder of Crowz" (as they try to gobble you) and square against "Luchadores Monstruosos," where werewolf and sea creature luchadors will flex on you. The royal "Skull Lordz" unleash their gothic court of the dead on entrants, and the "Chainsaw Punkz" bring CBGB energies with their head-bangy brand of anarchy. It's all fun and games trying not to spill your beer while an actor on stilts in a bird-person costume runs you down, but you're here for the mazes, and we've got you covered on 2024's must-sees and save 'em for laters.