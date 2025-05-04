Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Briefly Worked With Kevin Costner On A Classic Sports Movie

Phil Alden Robinson's 1989 sports drama "Field of Dreams" is Americana at its corniest. In many ways, literally; the main character, Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), bulldozes a large portion of his corn farm in order to build a brand-new baseball diamond. Ray did so at the behest of a ghostly voice that instructed him, "If you build it, he will come." Sure enough, when he builds the diamond, the ghost of "Shoeless Joe" Jackson (Ray Liotta) appears on it, still wearing his Boston Black Sox uniform, and converses with him.

Ghosts, time travel, and premonitions are a big part of "Field of Dreams," and it's implied that baseball itself is connected to divine powers that are eager to grant related wishes, calm hearts, allow for post-mortem redemption, and provide reconciliation between fathers and sons. Case in point: Ray and his wife Annie (Amy Madigan) have a dream about Fenway Park in Boston, where Ray is attending a game with a man named Terence Mann (James Earl Jones). This inspires Ray to find Mann in real life and go on further wistful, ghostly adventures.

The scene at Fenway Park was filmed on location, and the stadium was stocked with extras from the Boston area. As it so happens, two young Bostonian showbiz hopefuls showed up to participate, and they both briefly got to interact with Costner during filming. Those two Bostonians were Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, still teenagers at the time. Costner recalled meeting Affleck and Damon in a recent interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and the actor said the two young whippersnappers were, even in 1989, a delight to interact with.

