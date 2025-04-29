The Unmade Christmas Horror Movie That Would Have Reunited Kurt Russell And John Carpenter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's stories about truck drivers going up against powerful sorcerers or eyepatch-clad soldiers escaping from a futuristic New York City, John Carpenter and Kurt Russell movies are among the finest in cult cinema history. Carpenter has, to date, directed Russell in five films, the majority of which are action movies with horror elements — a trend would also have continued if "Shadow Company," a zombie yarn set during the Christmas season, went ahead in 1988.

Advertisement

Carpenter famously turned down directing one of the worst Christmas movies ever made, but "Shadow Company" could have added a festive classic to his impressive oeuvre. It tells the story of Jake Pollard, a shunned Vietnam veteran tasked with stopping a group of undead super-soldiers from laying waste to a Californian town on Christmas night. Pollard has a history with these comrades from his time in Vietnam, and he knows that it will take a lot of firepower to put a stop to them.

While the premise is undeniably awesome, you might be wondering why "Shadow Company" would have been a classic, as opposed to a schlocky '80s movie. For a start, it was penned by the Christmas action movie maverick Shane Black and his "Monster Squad" cohort Fred Dekker. What's more, Walter Hill — the genre legend behind bona fide genre classics like "The Warriors" and "Southern Comfort" — had come aboard as a producer and punched up the script with his trademark hard-boiled dialogue. Finally, Carpenter wanted Russell involved (presumably to play Pollard), and their track record speaks for itself, especially when it comes to making movies about soldiers.

Advertisement

With so many great talents attached to the project, "Shadow Company" should have been a sure thing. So, what stopped it from happening?