Ben Stiller Directed This Awesome Sci-Fi Pilot Starring Jack Black And Owen Wilson

The pilot for "Community" creator Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab's TV series "Heat Vision and Jack" was ordered by Fox back in 1999, but the network was a little put off by the show and never picked it up for a series. The pilot did end up airing on Fox as a 30-minute TV special, although it gained more notoriety among VHS traders and cult TV lovers. "Heat Vision and Jack," as directed by Ben Stiller, was to be a "Renegade"-style series about Jack Austin (Jack Black), an itinerant loner-on-the-road who helps random people in trouble. His only possession is his reliable motorcycle, and he is on the run from the law.

The twist is that Jack's motorcycle could talk to him, as it contained the spirit of his best friend Doug (Owen Wilson). Doug had been recently shot by an experimental ray gun, shunting his consciousness into the motorcycle. He now goes by the name Heat Vision. Oh yes, Jack also has superpowers. He's a former astronaut who was bombarded with solar radiation on a previous space mission, causing his brain to mutate and granting him super-intelligence. His enhanced intellect only activates when he is in direct sunlight, however. At night, he's of normal intelligence. His superpowers have, in turn, made him the target of Ron Silver, a vicious goon from NASA and a fictionalized, seemingly bullet-proof version of actor-filmmaker Ron Silver (as played by the real Ron Silver, who passed away in 2009).

The theme song was Tom Jones' cover of Yazoo's New Wave hit "Situation." The pilot was pretty great, although one can see how it might have been deemed too weird for a primetime audience. Stiller has since acknowledged the project several times, including on a 2025 episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyer."