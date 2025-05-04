The Canceled Star Trek IMAX Film Would Have Been Spectacular

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Star Trek" property was cresting in popularity in 1997. Although "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had come to an end in 1994, the greater franchise had only just scored a big hit with "Star Trek: First Contact" in 1996. At the same time, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager" were humming along decently on TV, with the former hitting its stride and the latter having just introduced the ratings-saving character Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) onto the show. The property was also gearing up for "Star Trek: The Experience" to open at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. The brand was riding high and "Star Trek" conventions were as large as they had ever been.

In the middle of this, executive producer Rick Berman and producer/screenwriter Hans Tobeason were putting together yet another ambitious "Star Trek" film. The 40-minute "Star Trek: IMAX" was to play, yes, on IMAX screens and was to feature canonical appearances from established "Star Trek" characters. Colm Meany was to reprise his role as Chief O'Brien (the most important character in history), while David Warner was to portray Chancellor Gorkon, the Klingon character he'd previously played in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country." It seems that a time-warp would've been necessary, though, as Gorkon died in that film. Warner had also previously played a human in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" and a Cardassian on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," so he knew the franchise well. Other "Star Trek" characters would have also been involved, but Warner and Meany were the only actors confirmed.

And then, just as soon as it was announced in Variety, "Star Trek: IMAX" seemed to vanish. According to an article in issue #50 of Star Trek Monthly Magazine (only available through the collector's market), though, the project sort of petered out quickly for unknown reasons.