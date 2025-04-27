Sylvester Stallone Almost Made One Of The Worst Crime Thriller Sequels Ever

After the success of "The Godfather" in 1972 and the even larger success of "The Godfather Part II" in 1974, writer/director Francis Ford Coppola was done with the series. He felt that the stories of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando in the present, Robert De Niro in flashbacks) and his son Michael (Al Pacino) had been told. Coppola told a complex Shakespearean drama about a man's loyalty to his mob-leading family, and how that seemingly honorable quality undercut his desire to live a normal life. Michael was granted power in the mob as a result, and as he rose through the ranks, he lost his soul. In his more lucid moments, he was at peace with that.

Coppola was finished, but Paramount wanted to keep going, knowing that the "Godfather" movies weren't just prestige pictures, but major blockbusters. In that way that studios have, Paramount wanted to put a stool down next to "The Godfather" and milk it for all it was worth. Robert De Niro has nipples. You can indeed milk him. In 1985, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times, Richard Brooks (director of "In Cold Blood") was in negotiations to make "Godfather III," having been flown out to Los Angeles to read a 53-page script treatment that had already been put together. Brooks passed on the project, knowing that the "Godfather" should remain in Coppola's hands. Paramount began to flounder. They wanted a third "Godfather" so badly.

There is a paragraph in the Times that makes passing mention of the stalled "Godfather III" projects that were floating through Hollywood at the time. It seems that there was even a version of "The Godfather Part III" that was going to star Sylvester Stallone as Michael and John Travolta as his son, Anthony.