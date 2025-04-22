I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer Brings Back Original Slasher Survivors

When the "Scream" franchise was successfully restarted in 2022 by the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, fans of 1990s slasher flicks immediately began clamoring for a third trip to the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" universe — at which point they were reminded of the direct-to-DVD "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" from 2006, and realized this would actually be the fourth entry in the property.

If you're now scrambling to catch up with this third sequel that you either skipped or plain didn't know about prior to reading the last paragraph, a word of advice: don't bother. It's set in a different town and introduces a whole new group of characters who get stalked and offed by the hook-wielding Fisherman. Also, it's awful. Because of that, I sincerely doubt it will receive more than possibly a jokey reference in the forthcoming "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which, much like 2022's "Scream," will attempt to jump start a horror franchise that's been in mothballs for almost 20 years.

This new film will pick up some 27 years after 1998's "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" and bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt's Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Roy Bronson. They'll be joined by fresh blood in the form of Chase Sui Wonders (who's currently killing it on "The Studio"), Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, and The Rocketeer himself, Billy Campbell! Plot details have been kept under wraps since the film was announced, but we do know the film is being directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Do Revenge") from a screenplay that was initially written by Leah McKendrick ("Scrambled") and subsequently reworked by Robinson and Sam Lansky (the ghostwriter of Britney Spears' "The Woman in Me").

So, why has the Fisherman returned and, presumably, started killing again? Let's check out the brand new trailer!