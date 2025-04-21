A Kevin Costner Flop With Ashton Kutcher Is Finding Fans Decades Later On Tubi

What are we to do in an age where streaming services are so crammed with content (yet never seem to have the movie I want) to the point we're paralysed by the tyranny of choice? Well, we can start by not paying for the privilege, and free streamer Tubi just happens to have what might be the most capacious catalog of media in the streaming game.

Fox's free service claims to offer "the largest collection of premium on-demand content," with an alleged 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 originals. That's more than anyone could watch in a lifetime, but at least we're not paying to mindlessly scroll the interface until we give up. What's more, if you let Tubi users be your guide, there's a ready-made watch list in the form of the top 10 charts. Don't be put off by the fact that Jennifer Garner's crime thriller flop "Peppermint" previously dominated the Tubi charts despite a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Throw caution to the wind and behold the comparative masterwork that is "The Guardian."

This 37-percenter isn't exactly a classic of the action drama genre, but it's apparently a heck of a lot better than "Peppermint." What is it? Well, it certainly isn't one of the best Kevin Costner films, but it is one of the Kevin Costner films. Is it worth watching? According to the Tubi viewers, yes, as the film has just snuck into the streamer's top 10.

