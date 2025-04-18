Who Plays Sinners' Scene-Stealing Character Delta Slim?

For most actors, stealing a mere fragment of a moment of a scene from an incandescent talent like Denzel Washington would be a career coup. Even when the power dynamic of a scene favors the other actor, Washington is the guy we're going to watch, the puckish, pissed-off ball of energy who refuses to bend the knee or cede a centimeter of ground. Washington wins scenes even when his character loses.

Advertisement

So consider what Delroy Lindo does throughout the first act of Spike Lee's "Malcolm X" to be a tap-dance-on-water miracle. As West Indian Archie, a Harlem numbers kingpin who takes the cocky young Malcolm under his wing, Lindo holds Washington in check. Archie has accrued significant power in a cutthroat realm, and he knows how to wield it. He's a man of stillness and meticulously measured menace. He studies this antsy, ambitious kid with cautious amusement; he clocks his potential, but what he likes most is his obeisance. Archie likes that Malcolm has a struck match waiting for him the second he lifts his after-dinner cigar.

He's flattered that Malcolm treats his numbers advice like it's the gospel truth, but Lindo lets us see that this man sees many moves ahead on the chessboard. Does he spy a bit of his aspirational young self in Malcolm, or is he slyly planning for the day he checkmates this too-eager, would-be protégé with an elegantly lethal slip of a stiletto? All we can do is watch those wheels turn and, in this and several scenes following it, know that Malcolm is at a strategic disadvantage that could soon become hazardous to his health.

Advertisement

The ease with which Lindo dominates Washington is astonishing, but his victory is all the more impressive when you realize he's beating the burgeoning movie star at his own magnetic game. Because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was almost exclusively a white person's club in 1992, "Malcolm X" only received two Oscar nominations, and neither went to Lindo. It wasn't until Lee pressed the matter by giving Lindo two more meaty roles (in "Crooklyn" and "Clockers") that Hollywood came calling. Over the next 30 years, the industry viewed Lindo as a character actor, and this is a service the professional performer has been more than happy to provide. He's deep in that pocket as fun-loving blues musician Delta Slim in Ryan Coogler's juke joint vampire flick "Sinners," but when he's this indelibly great in a movie that's poised to be a pop culture phenomenon, you wonder why more people don't write for him.