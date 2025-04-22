The Babadook Ending Explained: The Monster In The Basement Is A Metaphor

Parenthood can be really tough. We all know that from the get-go when we're starting a family, but no amount of wisdom or cautionary tales can quite prepare you for how challenging it is when baby finally arrives. Your whole world changes, and I say that from the perspective of a father who went out to work and lived a semi-normal life while my partner was at home with our two kids when they were very little. I can only imagine just how difficult it was for her at times, especially in the early years when they needed 100% of her attention.

Advertisement

Then you get to watch them grow up and dream that they will become good people who are happy and successful in all they do. You have a big part to play in helping achieve that and hope it will be enough. But what if it doesn't work out? What if they turn out to be a wrong 'un? What if the challenges of being a parent turn you bad? They're all fears that we might experience during our most weary and doubting moments of parenthood, which is perhaps why there is a long tradition of horror movies that focus on evil offspring and/or parents who become a threat to their families: "The Bad Seed," "The Midwich Cuckoos," "Rosemary's Baby," "The Omen," "The Shining," and "Possession," to name just a few.

Advertisement

Of all the movie genres, horror has a particular knack of showing us our greatest fears and forcing us to come to terms with them. Maybe that's why many of us find horror movies so cathartic. They may scare us while we're watching them, and their themes might linger for much longer, but we get to face our monsters lurking under the bed or in the closet.

"The Babadook" is a particularly relevant example of this. Jennifer Kent's acclaimed psychological horror drops us into the headspace of a grieving and frazzled single mom, whose problems are manifested by a sinister pop-up book. Can she stand up to the bogeyman lurking within its pages, or will she succumb to the Babadook's malevolent presence? Let's take a look at how that confrontation plays out, and what the ending of "The Babadook" means.