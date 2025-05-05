Why Star Trek: Voyager's Original Captain Janeway Left, According To Garrett Wang

"Star Trek: Voyager" was a big deal when it debuted on January 16, 1995. It was the first "Star Trek" show to premiere after the conclusion of the mega-hit "Star Trek: The Next Generation," leaving many Trekkies to opine that it was forced to "stand on its own," so to speak. The new series starred Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway, the commander of a Starfleet vessel, the U.S.S. Voyager, which found itself whisked across the galaxy by a godlike alien. "Voyager" followed its leads as they began their trek back home to Earth from there, a journey that would seemingly take them 70 years. The show was unique in the "Star Trek" canon as it centered on a Starfleet vessel that didn't have any Federation backup and only encountered aliens that had never heard of them.

Advertisement

Mulgrew took to her role well, infusing Janeway with a lot of fascinating contradictions. The character was protective of her crew and eventually started to think of her co-workers as a family, but she was also a low-key authoritarian who insisted on her personal rule of law, even if her decisions entered morally gray areas (which they often did). Many Trekkies liked Janeway because of her resolve, though, and she eventually returned to the franchise in the film "Star Trek: Nemesis" and the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy."

Trekkies will be able to tell you, however, that Mulgrew was a last-minute replacement. Canadian actor Geneviève Bujold was originally cast as Captain Janeway and was considered quite a "get" at the time, as she possessed a gentle, intense theatricality that the show's producers felt would add prestige to "Voyager." In the end, Bujold only worked in front of the cameras for two days before quitting in a huff. Many have seen the leaked footage of Bujold online.

Advertisement

Actor Garrett Wang, who played Harry Kim on "Voyager," remembered his experience working with Bujold during her very brief stint on the series while appearing on the "Delta Flyers" video series in 2020. Bujold, it seems, confided in Wang when it came to her reasons for departing the show. It appears she simply didn't trust anyone involved in making "Voyager."