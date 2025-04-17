Why Elijah Wood Thinks His Low Lord Of The Rings Salary 'Doesn't Matter'

Actors get different paydays depending on a variety of circumstances. A well-established A-lister can demand a lot of zeroes on their check and even dictate unique contract terms. That's how Sandra Bullock got a huge payday for "Gravity" through a 15% share in the profits. When actors are earlier in their careers, though, they often settle for less money in exchange for experience, enhanced resumes, and the ability to partake in special projects. That was the case for many of the actors who signed up for Peter Jackson's massive "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

In an interview with Business Insider on the red carpet for the 2025 Texas Film Awards in Austin, Frodo actor Elijah Wood (of current "Yellowjackets" fame) became the latest LOTR alumni to address rumors about his Middle-earth payday. Some gossip claims he made around $250,000 for "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie alone. Another version of the scuttlebutt claimed the sum was for all three films, similar to Sean Astin's paycheck for playing Sam Gamgee. (Orlando Bloom confirmed that he made $175,000 for all three movies.)

Either way, it's not much considering the size of the project and the Hollywood backdrop, and the actor told Business Insider as much. He said it wasn't exactly a fantastic payday, but he added that it's something he can live with. When asked if the specific number of his rumored salary was correct, he said no and didn't clarify the amount. Instead, he cut to the quick, saying, "It doesn't matter."

For reasons we'll explore in a minute, Wood found the low salaries understandable. He also pointed out that the trilogy was life-changing in other ways: