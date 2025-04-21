The Smallville Character You Likely Forgot Dave Bautista Played

Many fans (this writer included), whether they are casual moviegoers or genuine film buffs, seem to be in agreement that Dave Bautista is the best WWE star turned actor. Look no further than his brief role in 2017's "Blade Runner 2049" (a movie that was simply too good to be a box office hit) to see just how much emotional gravitas he can bring to a character, even one with very minimal screen time.

However, before the former WWE champion began tearing it up on the silver screen with heavyweight directors like Denis Villeneuve and James Gunn, he was getting his start on The CW's "Smallville." Bautista made his acting debut in the show's sixth season, playing Aldar, a powerful criminal entity who is accidentally released from the Phantom Zone. While the character only appears in one episode (episode 8, "Static"), he leaves an incredibly bloody impression.

Immediately upon his arrival on Earth, he begins killing people, tearing out spines like his name is Sub-Zero, and sucking the marrow out from bones. Yeek. Aldar is an absolute force, with his gruesome strength being even too much for Clark Kent (Tom Welling). During the pair's final encounter, Aldar clearly has the young Kryptonian on the ropes and lifts him high in the air, as Bane did to Batman. Luckily for Clark, he's saved from a not-so-friendly chiropractic adjustment by Martian Manhunter (Phil Morris), who blasts Aldar in the back with a brutal energy beam, killing him.

