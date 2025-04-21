James Gunn's Canceled Scooby-Doo 3 Story Would Have Challenged You
These days, it feels like James Gunn is at the center of the universe. With an incredible run at Marvel Studios thanks to his acclaimed "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, Gunn has also made a name for himself in bringing some of the best film and television series based on DC Comics. His bold, abrasive, yet surprisingly sweet take on "The Suicide Squad" helped rehabilitate that series' brand reputation amongst audiences, and the sequel series "Peacemaker" is one of the few remnants of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe that will be implemented into the canon of the new DCU, which Gunn himself is the creative spearhead of, thanks to his position as the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.
We can debate about whether or not James Gunn's plans for the canon of the new DCU will confuse general audiences, but it is clear that based on his critical success with both Marvel and DC properties, his knack for hooking general audiences with his characters' emotional journeys amidst the spectacle of a superhero blockbuster is just what the DCU needs, especially with the launching pad of "Superman" hitting theaters this July. Gunn's passion for comic books is as clear as day, which makes it easy to forget that two of his most popular scripts were for the live-action "Scooby-Doo" films from the early 2000s.
Years before he became a more recognizable quantity among audiences, James Gunn penned the scripts for 2002's "Scooby-Doo" and 2004's "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Although the films were subject to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, they have received a cult following, particularly from fans who grew up with them, including yours truly. The films' enduring appeal is proven thanks to their success on streaming. A third film was in the works, which Gunn was to write and direct, and could have been his feature directorial debut before his delightful film, "Slither." However, "Monsters Unleashed" did not perform to Warner Bros. Pictures' expectations, so the film was ultimately canceled. The threequel's cancellation is unfortunate because based on the proposed story, Gunn's "Scooby-Doo 3" would have challenged both the characters and the audience.
Scooby-Doo 3 would have been a social commentary
James Gunn, who, on top of being one of the busiest creative forces in Hollywood, is also one of the most prominent online figures in the industry, revealed his initial plans for "Scooby-Doo 3." In a now-deleted tweet from Gunn's account posted on April 1, 2020, the filmmaker discussed some crucial plot details for the film and how it would have some strong social commentary woven into the story (via Heroic Hollywood):
"The Mystery Inc gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they're being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!)"
Based on James Gunn's story idea for "Scooby-Doo 3," it is clear that the filmmaker was looking to explore some thoughtful, and in some cases, more mature themes within the family film genre. Sure, most moviegoers who would see this film were likely coming in for the laughs and the family-friendly frights, but Gunn's plans to challenge specifically Scooby (Neil Fanning) and Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) on their canonically well-established prejudices against monsters would have been an enlightening and necessary lesson for younger audiences.
James Gunn continues to implement social commentary into his films
Even though "Scooby-Doo 3" was never made, James Gunn would become one of the definitive genre filmmakers of the last two decades. He explored horror with "Slither" and gave audiences one of the most unique superhero films ever made with "Super." Most notably, his success in introducing the then-unknown "Guardians of the Galaxy" to mainstream audiences is one of his greatest achievements, and following his firing from Disney in 2018, he left his mark on the DCEU with "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," leading the way to his inevitable position as the main creative force for DC Studios.
But what makes James Gunn's films stand out, especially within the comic book genre, is that he is not afraid to implement social commentary into the stories. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" explores animal cruelty, while "The Suicide Squad" explores the U.S. military-industrial complex, and these themes are implemented into their respective stories without feeling shoehorned in and feel essential to the script. In the case of his upcoming film "Superman," it appears that Gunn is looking to make a statement on why the titular superhero's inherent, unflappable kindness is needed in the divisive world we live in today. Overall, Gunn's cancelled "Scooby-Doo 3" story is a testament to his distinct vision as a filmmaker and serves as an early sample of how there is more to his genre films and TV shows beyond the surface.