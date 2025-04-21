James Gunn's Canceled Scooby-Doo 3 Story Would Have Challenged You

These days, it feels like James Gunn is at the center of the universe. With an incredible run at Marvel Studios thanks to his acclaimed "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, Gunn has also made a name for himself in bringing some of the best film and television series based on DC Comics. His bold, abrasive, yet surprisingly sweet take on "The Suicide Squad" helped rehabilitate that series' brand reputation amongst audiences, and the sequel series "Peacemaker" is one of the few remnants of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe that will be implemented into the canon of the new DCU, which Gunn himself is the creative spearhead of, thanks to his position as the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

Advertisement

We can debate about whether or not James Gunn's plans for the canon of the new DCU will confuse general audiences, but it is clear that based on his critical success with both Marvel and DC properties, his knack for hooking general audiences with his characters' emotional journeys amidst the spectacle of a superhero blockbuster is just what the DCU needs, especially with the launching pad of "Superman" hitting theaters this July. Gunn's passion for comic books is as clear as day, which makes it easy to forget that two of his most popular scripts were for the live-action "Scooby-Doo" films from the early 2000s.

Years before he became a more recognizable quantity among audiences, James Gunn penned the scripts for 2002's "Scooby-Doo" and 2004's "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Although the films were subject to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, they have received a cult following, particularly from fans who grew up with them, including yours truly. The films' enduring appeal is proven thanks to their success on streaming. A third film was in the works, which Gunn was to write and direct, and could have been his feature directorial debut before his delightful film, "Slither." However, "Monsters Unleashed" did not perform to Warner Bros. Pictures' expectations, so the film was ultimately canceled. The threequel's cancellation is unfortunate because based on the proposed story, Gunn's "Scooby-Doo 3" would have challenged both the characters and the audience.

Advertisement