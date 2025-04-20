The Dark Knight Star Michael Caine Reveals His Reaction To Heath Ledger's Joker

Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" Trilogy benefits from some seriously stellar casting, and among the clearest bullseyes it hit was the decision to cast Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth. The British veteran has the exact right screen presence to match — and, when necessary, one-up — the specific energy Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne has, and more than enough gravitas to tell off the billionaire vigilante in a way that's utterly believable.

As a winner of two Academy Awards, Caine has been around the block as an actor and seen some seriously great performances. Still, even he had to do a double take when the trilogy's true MVP entered the game. "The Dark Knight" remains Heath Ledger's best movie, thanks to his magnificent portrayal of the Joker. Caine's Alfred famously delivers the iconic description of the Joker and others like him in "The Dark Knight" (2008), and in his memoir "Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over" (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor described his first impression on Ledger's take on the villain ... and revealed that his "Some men just want to watch the world burn" line was incredibly apt:

"As Alfred says to Bruce, 'Some men just want to watch the world burn,' and that was Heath's version of the character: the smeared make-up, the weird hair, the strange voice. It was chilling. Absolutely floored me the first time I saw him in action — I was terrified!"

