A Big Bang Theory And Cobra Kai Star Is Officially Quitting Acting

Trying to be successful in any creative industry can be incredibly rewarding, but if the opportunities aren't coming in, it can also be deeply frustrating. At what point are you still holding on because you've put so much time and energy into a career that isn't providing results? It appears this dilemma has weighed on the mind of "Cobra Kai" actor Courtney Henggeler for some time now.

Advertisement

In a Substack post from the end of March, Henggeler officially announced that, after 20 years of being an actor, she's stepping away from the industry. "I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine," Henggeler wrote. She went on to describe the longing that came with being patient in the hopes that one day she would reap the benefits hoisted over every actor's head:

"We survived off the crumbs. We filled our cup with the possibility; our mugs with delusion. Our plates were empty, but a golden goose hung over our heads. Today might be the day. Today might be the day I reach the golden goose. 20 plus years of this. I'm hungry."

In her post, Henggler acknowledged that her long-running stint as the kind but fierce Amanda LaRusso on "Cobra Kai," in addition to being directed by George Clooney in "The Boys in the Boat," were her "golden goose" moments. It was only after the fact, however, that she realized that the process to get to these career highs wasn't worth the toll it took on her.

Advertisement