Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Finally Reveals Why Kingpin And Vanessa Fisk Aren't In Prison

Spoilers for the "Daredevil: Born Again" finale follow.

We've gone through a season of brutal bad guy beatings, jaw-dropping tragedies, and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) having an unlikely therapy session in "Daredevil: Born Again." After all has been said and done, though, one sliver of information has alluded both the audience and the Man Without Fear. It's something you'd imagine Murdock to be far more concerned about from the beginning – forget running for mayor; how in the Hell's Kitchen did Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) get out of prison in the first place?

The last time we left Matt and Fisk together, way back in Netflix's final season of "Daredevil," one was being carted off in the back of a cop car while the other looked over his little spot in New York City, knowing that the Kingpin would never infect it again. Unfortunately, three years later he was out, making his first appearance in a top-level MCU story with "Hawkeye." There was no update on Fisk's goings on since we last saw him. He was simply just there. The same happened in "Echo," with no one mentioning that the mob boss, who was permanently dressed in white, seemingly had red wiped from his ledger faster than Natasha Romanoff could even dream of. Flash forward to "Born Again," and in the season 1 finale, we finally know how Fisk got off scot-free, and all it took was a throwaway line from the orchestrator of Foggy Nelson's death in the season's brutal opening to the one that pulled the trigger, Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel).

