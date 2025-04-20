Why The Big Bang Theory Changed Its Showrunner During Its Peak

After season 10 of "The Big Bang Theory," when the show was raking in almost 19 million viewers a week, showrunner Steve Molaro left. He was replaced by executive producer Steve Holland, who would continue running the series until it gracefully ended on its own terms in season 12. Molaro's reason for departing the show was pretty simple: he wanted to make "Young Sheldon," the spinoff prequel series that also turned out to be a huge success in its own right. (It even spawned a spinoff of its own, which premiered in fall 2024.) It wasn't practical for Molaro to run two shows at once, so he prioritized "Young Sheldon" while still keeping an eye on "TBBT" in his spare time.

It's worth noting that Molaro wasn't the showrunner for the first five seasons, either. Before season 6, the show was mainly run by co-creator Bill Prady. He stepped down around 2012 but continued to oversee the series as a producer, just as Molaro would do in seasons 11 and 12. The official showrunner of "TBBT" may have changed twice over its run, but none of those changes were ever particularly severe or dramatic. Everyone who left seemed to leave peacefully on their own terms; it's a far cry from how showrunner Dan Harmon was fired from "Community" after its third season, for instance.