10 Fake Video Games From Movies We Wish We Could Play

Movie characters are just like us, and sometimes, that involves showing them playing video games. To make a film more immersive, this can entail showing off an actual game that exists in the real world, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting all worked up about "Fortnite" in "Avengers: Endgame" or Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) playing "Rage" in "Breaking Bad." These can be fun nods to the gamers in the audience, but for a more immersive experience, some films decide to create an entire new game from scratch.

In many instances, the game featured is a one-off joke but nonetheless looks enticing from what we can see. In other cases, the fake video game is pivotal to the plot. We learn more about the game's mechanics even if they have real-world consequences. We wouldn't want to actually play something that sets the world up for nuclear annihilation, but as a game to play with friends, it seems like it could be pretty fun.

We're not even sure if some of these fake video games from movies would be fun to play in the long run, but we'd love to give them a shot. Maybe some dedicated modder out there can make it happen, but for now, these are the games we want to see become reality.