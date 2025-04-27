Why Lauren Holly's Jenny Shepard Left NCIS

Lauren Holly appeared in multiple projects per year throughout the 1990s and the early 2000s, playing major TV roles like Maxine Stewart on "Picket Fences" and Dr. Jeremy Hanlon on "Chicago Hope" while also appearing in movies like "Dragon: A Bruce Lee Story," "Dumb and Dumber," and "Any Given Sunday." However, as she noted on her site, she was focusing on her family at the time the offer to play Director Shepard came along ... and when she accepted, she thought that her "NCIS" tenure would only last six episodes. As such, it doesn't seem all that strange that she was ready to call it quits by the time her character's final scene arrived after 67 episodes instead.

Advertisement

Holly has enjoyed plenty of professional success since then. You might have seen her on shows like ABC's "Motive," Netflix's "Designated Survivor" and "Tiny Pretty Things," and Global's Canadian legal drama "Family Law" — not to mention a cavalcade of fun films like the head-exploding 2017 zombie carnage flick "Dead Shack" and the Netflix-conquering 2024 Christmas movie, "Hot Frosty." As for "NCIS," the show could have potentially scrambled to replace a character as powerful as Shepard. Fortunately, it struck gold with Rocky Carroll's Director Leon Vance, who took over after Shepard and has held the position ever since. As such, this is one of those rare separations where both parties have benefitted from going their own ways. Understandably, Holly confirmed on her website that she has nothing but positive thoughts when it comes to "NCIS:"

Advertisement