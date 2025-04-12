Drop's Incredible Screenplay Learned Every Lesson Die Hard Taught Us Decades Ago

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In their invaluable book "Writing Movies for Fun and Profit," authors Thomas Lennon and Ben Garant (former members of "The State" and writers of hit films like "Night at the Museum" and "Herbie: Fully Loaded") had a few pieces of immutable advice for aspiring screenwriters hoping to make a living in Hollywood. Importantly, they advised that writers should never hang all your dreams on a single screenplay, and they should be able to toss aside a script if it gets turned down. They also advised that writers say, "Yes, I can do that," to every single studio note, no matter how ridiculous. They wanted to ensure that an ambitious should churn out as much work as possible, and worry more about "entertainment" than "art."

Perhaps most crucially, an aspiring screenwriter should watch "Die Hard" over and over and over again. The screenplay to John McTiernan's "Die Hard," credited to Steve E. de Souza and Jeb Stuart, is — even in 2025 — something of the gold standard when it comes to modern Hollywood screenplays. It has a clever premise relegated to an enclosed space. It has well drawn-out characters,and efficiently established their relationships with only a few lines of dialogue or a simple visual action. We know, for instance, that Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) is on the outs with John (Bruce Willis) when she turns their marriage portrait down on her desk. "Die Hard" also pays off every single setup. Every detail introduced in the first third will come into play at the end. It actually becomes a plot point later in the film, when Hans (Alan Rickman) turns the aforementioned portrait back upright, realizing the connection between Holly and the rogue cop causing him trouble.

Christopher Landon's new film "Drop," written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, clearly took Lennon's and Garant's advice. Like "Die Hard," the story in "Drop" also takes place in an enclosed high-rise, but the filmmakers were also careful to cleanly pay off every setup.