The Last Of Us Season 2's Most Subtle Easter Egg Is There For The Gamers

"The Last of Us" has finally returned for its second season, leaving critics united in their praise for the show, and from the beginning, you could cut the tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) with a switchblade. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped us from clocking some perfect replications of scenes, shots, and great little easter eggs (which were just as cool as the ones we found in season 1) lifted right out of the divisive game "The Last of Us Part II," including one particular spot in Ellie's room.

At one point in the season 2 premiere, we see the secretly immune inhabitant of Jackson scrubbing her guns at a workbench. Polish rods, work tools, and other attachments for her weapons are strewn about, showing that Ellie takes this all very seriously. While it's a nice bit of visual storytelling showing how far she's come, for fans, it's a great little nod to the game, given that it looks exactly like the bajillion workbenches you visit in both games from "The Last of Us" franchise.

In the original survival horror series, workbenches were dotted about levels in order to repair and upgrade your weapons, with some of the visual cues during the process mirrored by Ellie here. Visiting these benches is essential to making it through both games, but in the case of "Part II" especially, there's one pit stop that would be great to see make its way into the live-action adaptation.

