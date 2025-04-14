The Last Of Us Season 2's Most Subtle Easter Egg Is There For The Gamers
"The Last of Us" has finally returned for its second season, leaving critics united in their praise for the show, and from the beginning, you could cut the tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) with a switchblade. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped us from clocking some perfect replications of scenes, shots, and great little easter eggs (which were just as cool as the ones we found in season 1) lifted right out of the divisive game "The Last of Us Part II," including one particular spot in Ellie's room.
At one point in the season 2 premiere, we see the secretly immune inhabitant of Jackson scrubbing her guns at a workbench. Polish rods, work tools, and other attachments for her weapons are strewn about, showing that Ellie takes this all very seriously. While it's a nice bit of visual storytelling showing how far she's come, for fans, it's a great little nod to the game, given that it looks exactly like the bajillion workbenches you visit in both games from "The Last of Us" franchise.
In the original survival horror series, workbenches were dotted about levels in order to repair and upgrade your weapons, with some of the visual cues during the process mirrored by Ellie here. Visiting these benches is essential to making it through both games, but in the case of "Part II" especially, there's one pit stop that would be great to see make its way into the live-action adaptation.
We hope Ellie finds another workbench, if only for the show to recreate a memorable jump scare
While the workbenches are a gaming mechanic essential to the original world of "The Last of Us," it would seem pretty odd if Bella Ramsey's Ellie finds herself stopping off at locations that all look exactly alike, scattered out across her inevitably massive journey she's set to go on. Taking this into consideration, it makes sense that this is the only bench we'll likely come across in the show's second season, but there's one we'd be willing to make an exception for.
In "The Last of Us Part II," one well-known fix-it location is located in an apartment building where Ellie is looking for supplies. You're already on edge as it is, but as you're fixing your weapons, a WLF soldier comes out of nowhere, pulling you/Ellie away from the table and teeing up a fight to the death, shattering the illusion of safety that you've always had at these workbenches. (Typically, you're totally safe when upgrading your weapons at a station like this.) It's a brilliant little scare that comes completely out of nowhere and is actually just the right kind of pulse-pounding moment that could make its way into the show.
Still, there are enough areas to provide nods to the beloved video game without Ellie stopping to give her pistol a tune-up. For now, we can wait and see if another workbench appears on Ellie's travels as "The Last of Us" continues on Max.