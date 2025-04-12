Why Warfare Is Going To Anger People On Both Sides Of The Political Spectrum

The movie "Warfare," as co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, is one of the most directly visceral war films ever made. The filmmakers' camera hangs, like a fascinated extraterrestrial, on tiny details, observing them as if they were recording biological field notes. Viewers can practically feel the textures of the soldiers' guns, the weight of their enormous uniforms, and the temperature of the rooms they're in. When the IEDs begin exploding, the audio begins to fade in and out, the film's boom mics seemingly existing within the ears of whatever soldier we're looking at during that moment. There's a lot of screaming and bleeding and panic.

"Warfare" takes place in Iraq in 2006, detailing a very specific battle during George W. Bush's broad and chaotic War on Terror. Garland and Mendoza constructed their film entirely from the memories of the soldiers involved, and built the film's sets based on photos taken in the heat of the fighting. Indeed, Mendoza was one of those soldiers, having served as a communicator. (Actor D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai plays Mendoza in the film.) The cameras stay with the U.S. soldiers throughout the whole movie, either standing right next to them or seeing their perspective through spy cameras, allowing audiences to see where they are on the battlefield. "Warfare" has the most astonishing sense of spatial continuity of any film.

Frustratingly, "Warfare" also doesn't seem to have a point of view. There is no talk of what the function of this battle is or what's at stake if its leads win or lose. There are no discussions about Bush, the meaning or meaninglessness of the whole war, or how Americans feel about Iraq or Iraqis. The soldiers themselves are not depicted as heroes or villains, but as mere working stiffs who sometimes do brave things and sometimes do awful things. This is not an anti-war film like "All Quiet on the Western Front" or a work of jingoism like "Act of Valor." It's neutral.