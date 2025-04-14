Ron Howard's Beloved Sci-Fi Classic Is Impossible To Watch Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most frequent fact cited about Ron Howard's 1985 sci-fi film "Cocoon" is that star Wilford Brimley was only 50 years old when he appeared in it. One might have heard the statistic that Tom Cruise was the same age when he made "Jack Reacher" and "Oblivion." This was said to be notable because Brimley plays an aged retiree in "Cocoon," and his advanced age is part of the film's plot, while Cruise was still leading action franchises. Many young people can't wrap their heads around the fact that two 50-year-old men should look so different in age.

Another fun fact: Did you know that pretty much only people around Wilford Brimley's age in "Cocoon" remember the movie "Cocoon?" Ron Howard's film was a notable hit at the time, making over $85 million on a $17 million budget (those numbers translate to $252 million and $50 million in modern dollars). Critics more or less loved it, although some said that it was too sentimental for its own good. It also won two Academy Awards, one for Best Visual Effects, and one for Best Supporting Actor (for Don Ameche). The film was a big enough hit to warrant a sequel, "Cocoon: The Return," in 1988, which starred much of the same cast and was directed by Daniel Petrie. It wasn't as big a hit.

Frustratingly, "Cocoon" isn't available on streaming or for rental or purchase digitally. It was distributed on DVD, but as physical media manufacturers shrink, such films can go out of print rapidly. As a result, "Cocoon" has become somewhat obscure in recent years. This is an odd thing to have to say about an Oscar-winning blockbuster. When a film isn't available on streaming, there's no chance that a modern audience will stumble across it by chance, and no chance it will find new fans. "Cocoon" is effectively gone from the public consciousness (its memes about Tom Cruise and Wilford Brimley notwithstanding).

