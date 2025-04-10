Nosferatu Director Responds To Backlash Over Count Orlok's Mustache

Everyone say thank you to Robert Eggers for making Christmas at the movies that much more fun for the weirdos. The filmmaker behind "The Lighthouse" and "The Northman" cast a shadow over the 2024 holiday slate with his chilly re-imagining of the classic F.W. Murnau vampire film "Nosferatu," itself an illegal adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" novel. It was a massive hit with audiences and critics alike, pulling in an incredible box office haul to sweeten the forbidden deal. Indeed one of the reasons why there was so much intrigue around the film was the mystery behind its central villain.

Advertisement

The lanky bloodsucker known as Count Orlok had previously been played by Max Schreck in 1922 ("Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror"), Klaus Kinski – albeit as Count Dracula — in 1979 ("Nosferatu the Vampyre"), and Willem Dafoe in 2000 ("Shadow of the Vampire"). Each performance brought something new to the table, but a commonality between them all was presenting the vampire as a towering figure with claw-like fingernails and a nearly bald head. However, the marketing for Eggers' "Nosferatu" wisely prevented people from seeing what Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok would look like in full before going to see the movie for themselves ... and boy were they in for a surprise.

When Skarsgård's Count came into full view for the first time, audiences were stunned to see that he had a big mustache that covered a good stretch of his face. There was a positive response to this element, but at the same time, there were also a swath of viewers who had an adverse reaction. In an interview with Empire, Eggers responds to the backlash by making it pretty clear that it doesn't really bother him because his Count Orlok was always going to look this way:

Advertisement