Why CBS Canceled A Musical Comedy Starring Hugh Jackman After Just Two Episodes

The 2007 CBS TV series "Viva Laughlin" was a remake of the show "Blackpool," which ran on BBC One in the mid-2000s. In the British series, David Morrissey played Ripley Holden, a character who became embroiled in a murder in a local video arcade right when he was planning on transforming it into a hotel and casino. Georgia Taylor played Shyanne, Ripley's bratty daughter, while Sarah Parish portrayed Ripley's wife Natalie, and erstwhile "Doctor Who" star David Tennant played a cop who was convinced that Ripley was guilty. "Blackpool" ran for six episodes in 2004 and then returned for a 2006 TV movie titled "Viva Blackpool." The show's main selling point was that it featured multiple musical numbers in every episode. The works of Elvis Presley (the musical ones, not his movies), Elvis Costello, Queen, Billy Idol, the Clash, and many others were crooned by the cast.

In 2007, "Blackpool" was adapted for the American airwaves by Bob Lowry and Peter Bowker (the latter of whom also created "Blackpool"). "Viva Laughlin" transposed the selling to Laughlin, Nevada, a small town about 90 minutes southeast of Las Vegas. Ripley Holden was now played by Lloyd Owen, while Ellen Woglom played his daughter, sporting the re-spelled name of Cheyenne. Similarly, Mädchen Amick played Ripley's wife Natalie, with Eric Winter portraying the cop on Ripley's tail. "Viva Laughlin" also featured a notable addition in the form of hotshot casino investor Nicky Fontana, as played by the ordinarily dazzling Hugh Jackman, in addition to multiple musical numbers covering well-known pop hits (like its predecessor).

With Jackman bringing his showmanship to the table, one might expect "Viva Laughlin" to be far glitzier than "Blackpool." Few people got to find out, though, as the former was canceled after only two episodes. "Viva Laughlin" debuted on October 18, 2007, and aired its finale on October 21. Five episodes were filmed, but the remaining three have yet to see the light of day. Indeed, as of this writing, it's thought those final three episodes may have be lost forever.