A Key Severance Episode Has A Steven Spielberg Reference Fans Didn't Notice

In the "Severance" episode "The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design," Mark (Adam Scott) joins his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) at a special birthing retreat where she aims to give birth to her daughter. The retreat is a distant cabin built to encourage a nurturing, relaxed atmosphere, and both Mark and Devon kind of scoff at the hippy-dippiness of it all. The retreat was mostly the idea of Devon's self-help author husband, Ricken (Michael Chernus).

While going through her contractions, Devon wanders the cabins. She sees another expectant mother, Gabby (Nora Dale) also in the midst of birthing pains, in the cabin next door. She knocks on the door and is welcomed inside to share a cup of coffee. They converse lightly and warmly, bonding over their mutual pregnancies. It's not until a later episode that Devon learns Gabby was "severed" at the time; that is, a computer chip implanted in Gabby's brain removed all her memories of the outside world while she gave birth, and then, once she left the cabin, the birth itself was blocked out. Gabby, who is wealthy, presumably agreed to undergo the severance procedure to forget her labor pains.

When Devon first met Gabby, "Severance" creator Dan Erickson and episode writer Anna Ouyang Moench cleverly dropped in a line of dialogue that Erickson pinched from Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" (as he admitted in a conversation with Buzzfeed in 2025). Devon, it should be noted, is the most down-to-earth and plainspoken of the "Severance" characters. She doesn't mince words and tends to communicate brusquely. She's admirable for this. When she meets Gabby, she enters Gabby's suite and immediately notes that it's way nicer than hers. "You rich?" Devon asks.

