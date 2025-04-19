How Gilligan's Island Star Dawn Wells Really Felt About Working With Russell Johnson

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the opening credits for the first season of "Gilligan's Island," the Professor (Russell Johnson) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) were infamously unnamed. All the other characters were introduced by name or characteristic (Gilligan, the Skipper too, the Millionaire and his wife, the movie star ...), but the final two characters were just listed as "and the rest." This was because of a stipulation in Tina Louise's contract that stated her character gets to be listed last on the show's credit role. Louise played "the movie star" Ginger, so her co-stars were left unnamed. It wasn't until Gilligan actor Bob Denver pulled rank and threatened to put his own credit after Louise's that she demurred. For the second and third seasons of "Island," Wells and Johnson were finally named as "The Professor and Mary Ann."

This weird quirk of the credits subconsciously linked Wells and Johnson in the public's mind. Not only were they seen as characters that should travel as a unit, but many assumed that the two were secretly attracted to each other. Years later, Wells would confess that she actually did have something of a crush on her co-star. She and Johnson were both married, however, so their relationship was never anything more than professional and friendly.

Johnson and Wells got to have a conversation about their working relationship for Johnson's autobiography "Here On Gilligan's Isle," and she was nothing but complimentary. It seems that someone else talked to Wells, and she was very frank, and very positive. Johnson, she said, was incredibly funny. She had also, perhaps without realizing, also internalized the subconscious "pairing" of the Professor and Mary Ann, seeing the characters as a unit.

