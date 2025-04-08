The Real Reason Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen Left The Rookie
This post contains spoilers for "The Rookie."
Those who grew up watching "Firefly" or "Castle" (like me) are already aware of Nathan Fillion's charismatic appeal as a television actor. Fillion excels in both dramatic and comedic roles, and when these two elements merge, it yields a recipe that works in favor of most multi-season shows. ABC's police procedural dramedy "The Rookie" fits the bill perfectly, with Fillion playing leading man John Nolan, who opts for an abrupt mid-life career change by becoming a part of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). This sudden professional pivot comes with its own challenges, as Nolan is wholly unprepared to tackle the unpredictability that comes with being a police officer. Things get convoluted over time, thanks to a dozen character arcs and plot contrivances, but "The Rookie" is still going strong, with its seventh season premiering in January this year.
In season 4 of the show, a new character was introduced: Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen, who is first seen training under Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), but Nolan takes over this mentorship role once Harper is away on maternity leave in season 5. Thorsen's arc is pretty interesting, as he starts as a mega-popular TikTok star who is wrongfully accused of murdering his closest friend, Patrick Hayes. Although Thorsen was eventually acquitted, public opinion remained unchanged, as most folks were eager to pin the blame on a mini-celebrity involved in a highly sensationalized public scandal. Determined to find a new purpose in life, Thorsen joined the police academy soon after (he had to sue the LAPD just to get in) and has been working hard ever since to prove his worth within the department.
Unfortunately, Valentino did not return as Thorsen in the latest season (season 7) of "The Rookie," even though the character had become a crucial part of the LAPD over the course of three seasons. Why did Valentino leave, and how does the show wrap up Thorsen's character arc in season 7? Let's take a look at what happened.
Tru Valentino doesn't return in season 7 of The Rookie due to storytelling reasons
After Valentino's exit from the show was confirmed, "The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley spoke about it in an interview with ScreenRant, explaining that this decision was made keeping the creative direction of the show in mind:
"Tru [Valentino] is a great actor, and he was a huge part of our show for several seasons, and so we'd love to have him back in some capacity. It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit. But he's still very much alive in our universe."
Hawley's statement is backed up by how the latest season addresses Thorsen's absence. Here's the story so far: Thorsen proves himself to be a cop of exceptional caliber over time and undergoes great personal challenges in seasons 5 and 6. After being shot in the line of duty, Thorsen is severely traumatized and undergoes therapy, but the therapist in question is revealed to be in cahoots with the big bad in season 6. These trying events inform Thorsen's belief that he needs a fresh start at a different police department, which allows season 7 to discreetly wrap up his story while still keeping the avenue of his possible return open.
Moreover, we do get indirect confirmation that Thorsen is doing well: In the new season's premiere, Nolan asks Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) about Thorsen's well-being, and she confirms that he is adjusting pretty well at the North Hollywood station. Juarez also adds that Thorsen is relieved that his new peers are unaware of his immediate past, as this incident is still a source of anxiety for someone gradually recovering from trauma.
It's a shame the show doesn't feature any scenes where Thorsen gets to say goodbye to his peers, which feels a tad awkward given how crucial he was to the precinct and its members. Needless to say, Thorsen's absence can be felt, as the character had evolved into a presence constant and versatile enough to tackle the evolving tone of the series.
Will Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen return in future seasons of The Rookie?
Both Hawley and Valentino have said that Thorsen might return at some point, and the latter took to Instagram Stories to express his gratitude for the role and talk about a possible return (via CBR):
"I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie' [...] and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons... You never know who may pop back up in the mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"
While Valentino might not return in full capacity, a guest appearance seems more than likely in the near future, especially now that the show has been renewed for its eighth season. Until that happens, however, there is a lot to look forward to in "The Rookie." For starters, the latest season feels fresh with the entry of two brand-new rookies, who inevitably get embroiled in cases where more than one criminal needs to be brought to justice. Some of the most compelling episodes are the ones where the core team form genuine, fleeting bonds while helping people out, where the lack of bombastic action or spectacle allows us to glean more about the characters we know and like.
Apart from this, antagonists like Joe Hauser (Jacob Pitts) have emerged as enthralling guest additions to the show. Tense, borderline slow-burn moments have always worked in favor of the story, as they pave the path for subtle character moments that are not swept up in the spectacle of a high-profile case. Here's hoping season 8 of "The Rookie" will continue this tradition of exciting cases that challenge or subvert expectations. And maybe, just maybe, Aaron Thorsen will pop up to aid the LAPD someday when a case gets a bit too convoluted for everyone's liking.