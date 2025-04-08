The Real Reason Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen Left The Rookie

This post contains spoilers for "The Rookie."

Those who grew up watching "Firefly" or "Castle" (like me) are already aware of Nathan Fillion's charismatic appeal as a television actor. Fillion excels in both dramatic and comedic roles, and when these two elements merge, it yields a recipe that works in favor of most multi-season shows. ABC's police procedural dramedy "The Rookie" fits the bill perfectly, with Fillion playing leading man John Nolan, who opts for an abrupt mid-life career change by becoming a part of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). This sudden professional pivot comes with its own challenges, as Nolan is wholly unprepared to tackle the unpredictability that comes with being a police officer. Things get convoluted over time, thanks to a dozen character arcs and plot contrivances, but "The Rookie" is still going strong, with its seventh season premiering in January this year.

In season 4 of the show, a new character was introduced: Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen, who is first seen training under Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), but Nolan takes over this mentorship role once Harper is away on maternity leave in season 5. Thorsen's arc is pretty interesting, as he starts as a mega-popular TikTok star who is wrongfully accused of murdering his closest friend, Patrick Hayes. Although Thorsen was eventually acquitted, public opinion remained unchanged, as most folks were eager to pin the blame on a mini-celebrity involved in a highly sensationalized public scandal. Determined to find a new purpose in life, Thorsen joined the police academy soon after (he had to sue the LAPD just to get in) and has been working hard ever since to prove his worth within the department.

Unfortunately, Valentino did not return as Thorsen in the latest season (season 7) of "The Rookie," even though the character had become a crucial part of the LAPD over the course of three seasons. Why did Valentino leave, and how does the show wrap up Thorsen's character arc in season 7? Let's take a look at what happened.