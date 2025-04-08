Pierce Brosnan's First Scene As James Bond Was A Hilarious Disaster

In 1995, James Bond filmmakers suddenly found themselves as a loss. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, and the Communist regime fell in the Soviet Union in 1991. The Cold War was over, and Russia was no longer the free-floating "enemy" they once were. And without Soviets to exploit as action movie villains, screenwriters suddenly lost one of their best stock "bad guys." Russians were always bad guys in movies, but now they could no longer be. Action heroes couldn't be depicted punching Russians in the face, presumably in the name of protecting the Western World from Communism. Indeed, if the Cold War was over, what was the point of even having action heroes? Well-armed super-spies like James Bond now has no function. The concept of Agent 007 became dated overnight.

But Eon Productions wanted to see if it was still possible to make a James Bond movie in the years after the Cold War, and came out with "GoldenEye" in 1995, the first of four films to star Pierce Brosnan in the role. That film had many scenes wherein Bond's mere function was questioned, while the villains were merely aging Soviets who recalled the good ol' days. It was like an ironic, wistful goodbye to the Cold War. Brosnan, by the way, is the best James Bond, and I will hear no arguments to the contrary.

Brosnan was capable, charming, tough, and sexy as Bond, of course. But, as Brosnan revealed in a recent interview with Stephen Colbert (Transcribed by EW), he didn't always hold his gun — a Walther PPK — properly. He was fine with exploring the themes of a dated James Bond, but he was still required to fire a gun like Bond did in all the other 007 movies ... and he couldn't. It seems that a recent bout of hand surgery caused his finger to stick out like ... well, like a sore pinky. Brosnan, thinking fast, had to use a bandage to tape it in place.

