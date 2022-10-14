Robbie Coltrane Gave The James Bond Franchise One Of Its Best Frenemies

Martin Campbell's 1995 film "GoldenEye," the first James Bond film to star Pierce Brosnan, was about 007's place in a post-Cold War world, a world where international espionage suddenly took on a very different shape. The plot of the movie involved leftover Soviet war satellites and leftover resentments. "GoldenEye" looked back over the previous three decades and found that quite a mess had been left behind. James Bond had to face the fact that his suavity and action hero capabilities, while cool, didn't necessarily help the world politically in the long run. 007 did not singlehandedly end the Cold War. But "GoldenEye" is no downer, presenting these conflicts with the usual action panache, dazzling charm, and periodic goofiness (there is a villainess named Xenia Onatopp) that marks the series. It's one of the best James Bond movies.

In one of the film's lighter scenes, Bond has a meeting with an ex-KGB-member-turned-Russian-gangster named Valentin Zukovsky, played by the late, great Robbie Coltrane. Zukovsky's first scene is a masterclass of character introduction. He strides confidently into his own nightclub, closed during daylight hours, while a trio of cabaret girls rehearses on stage. He adjusts one of the singers' outfits and grumpily comments on the demands of the new free-market economy. Bond steps out of the shadows behind him and puts his pistol up against the back of Zukovsky's head, cocking the hammer. Zukovsky has maybe a half-second of panic before he realizes what's going on, and instantly relaxes.

"Walther PPK, 7.65mm. Only three men I know use such a gun," he says, smirking confidently. "I believe I have killed two of them." James Bond returns with a "Lucky me," but one of Zukovsky's thugs appears to point a gun at 007's head. "I think not," Zukovsky says.

We instantly love him.