The X-Files Episode That Led To A Crew Member Being Accused Of Kidnapping

In the "The X-Files" episode "Sein und Zeit" (February 6, 2000), Mulder (David Duchovny) investigates a bizarre kidnapping case in Sacramento, California. It seems that a young girl named Amber (Megan Corletto) was recently abducted, and a threatening note was left behind by the kidnapper. The note includes a bizarre reference to Santa Claus. The strange part: The note seems to have been written by Amber's mother, Billie (Shareen Mitchell), even thought Billie claims to have no memory of writing it. Mulder seems to recall a case from 1987 with a similar M.O. In the older case, a mother was convicted of kidnapping her own child, and a similar note in the mother's hand, also containing a reference to Santa Claus, was found at the scene.

Mulder begins to suspect that the mothers in both cases were possessed by a rogue spirit of some kind. This affects Mulder personally, as his own mother wrote a similar note around the time of his sister's disappearance when they were children. Mulder also has to contend with the fact that his mother has recently, and unexpectedly, taken her own life. He's clearly using the kidnapping case as a way to cope with his mother's death and his sister's 27-year-old disappearance. By the end of the episode, Mulder will remove himself from the case, knowing he wasn't able to investigate with good judgment. (Recall that Mulder left after the show's seventh season.)

It's a heady and depressing episode that came late in the show's run. "Sein und Zeit" is also marked by a bizarre incident during filming. It seems that a crew member — unnamed — left one of the prop ransom notes in a phone booth my mistake. When they returned to retrieve it, they were arrested for kidnapping. The local cops found the note, it seems, and thought it was real. The incident was described in the book "All Things: The Official Guide to 'The X-Files,' Vol. 6" by Mac Shapiro.

