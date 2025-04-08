How Long Would It Take To Watch Every Episode Of Seinfeld?

It's no wonder that "Seinfeld" is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. It debuted in 1989, when a lot of American audiences were beginning to tire of the old-fashioned sitcom tropes that had dominated the medium since the 1950s. Too many shows were about the suburban domestic experience, the urban single-life experience, or the blue-collar workspace, and the jokes began to become stale across all three. In the late 1980s, though, a trio of hit shows began to actively tear down the old ways, presenting shows about cynical, bitter characters who rarely learned a "moral of the story." The first was 1987's "Married... with Children," a domestic sitcom about losers who hated each other. There was also "The Simpsons," a deeply sarcastic series about the raw ugliness of the domestic struggle. And then there was Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David's "Seinfeld," a "show about nothing," wherein the shallow-as-a-teacup characters were not allowed to learn lessons or give each other hugs.

"Seinfeld" ran for a gangbusters 180 episodes over nine seasons, debuting on July 5, 1989, and wrapping on May 14, 1998. Like "The Simpsons," "Seinfeld" contributed to the dominant attitudes of the 1990s, pointing out that the boring and repressive conservative morals of the 1980s had given 'way to a certain degree of insecurity and pettiness.

But let us begin calculating. The 180 episode count includes each of the show's three one-hour specials as two separate episodes. In reruns, the one-hour episodes were bifurcated and aired in two parts, so they tend to be counted as two episodes. If you, however, were to sit and watch every single episode of "Seinfeld" in one sitting, not taking any breaks to sleep, how long would it take you? Marathons are fun, after all.

Let's crack out our calculators and do the math.