The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Regrets Making One Episode

"The Walking Dead" is more than just a hit TV show, and it's more than just one of the most influential comic books in the history of the medium. It's become a surprisingly enduring multimedia franchise that helped to redefine the zombie genre in the 2010s. HBO missed out on turning "Walking Dead" into a TV series, but that loss turned into AMC's gain for 11 seasons. not to mention all of the spin-offs. It's a cable TV empire. So, does creator Robert Kirkman have any regrets? One episode in particular stands out in that regard.

Kirkman, who created the Image Comics series that inspired the TV show, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014, at the height of the show's popularity. When asked about any regrets he might have, Kirkman explained that, provided the chance, he wouldn't have concluded the show's first season the way he did with a visit to the CDC. Why? Here's what Kirkman had to say about it:

"If I had to do it again, I wouldn't have done the CDC episode. It possibly gave away too much information and was such a big change very early on in the series. I've been careful in the comic series to not say what's happening in other parts of the world. It's something that's going to be fun to explore in the spin-off series. But the fact that France is mentioned in that episode and other things like that, I probably would have steered away from that stuff if I had to do it all over again."

"The Walking Dead" season 1 is still considered one of the show's best, and it ends with a particularly revealing episode titled "TS-19." The episode sees Rick and the group allowed into the CDC by the strange Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich). However, all is not what it seems in what appeared to be a haven for the survivors. The group learns that, essentially, every human now carries the virus and once they are dead, they will be reanimated. The CDC self-destructs by the end of the episode, with a bit of a hopeless vibe setting in.