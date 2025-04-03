Netflix's Big Devil May Cry Villain Has A Similar Origin Story To A Stranger Things Character

This article contains mild spoilers for "Devil May Cry."

Jackpot! Demon-hunting, gun-toting son of Sparda, Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) has made his debut on Netflix in the brand new adaptation of "Devil May Cry." Breathing life into the beloved video game franchise, the new series might have made its way into the best Netflix original animated shows for some, even if it's plucking from another Netflix favorite in regard to what Dante is facing off against. Leading the charge out of Makai is the unhinged foe simply named White Rabbit. This anarchist is all about bridging the worlds between humans and demons and sending both dimensions into chaos, not unlike Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) from "Stranger Things," and the similarities don't stop there either.

In the gorgeous flashback sequences of episode 6, it's revealed that White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) isn't a demon at all, but a human that somehow stumbled into Makai, much like Vecna found his way into the Upside Down. Here, Rabbit befriended locals who were simply trying to get by in an atmosphere that was slowly killing them. At this point, the similarities between Dante and Eleven's adversary start to fade because while Vecna was a monster from the beginning (and inspired by Game of Thrones' villain, The Night King), Rabbit actually turned to darkness after his efforts to save his friends were foiled by humanity. It's a compelling backstory for the show's villain and one that provides even more complexity for a character that already has a place in the history of "Devil May Cry," just not as detailed.

