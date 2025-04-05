Supernatural's Failed Spin-Off Introduced A Monster Mafia

"Supernatural" set records for The CW during its 15-season run, with the monster-hunting exploits of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) earning the show a devoted fan base and impressive ratings for the network. With this success, it was only a matter of time until the series' creators had conversations about expanding the franchise, which eventually led to a canceled spin-off show in the form of "The Winchesters." However, the short-lived prequel outing wasn't the original plan for a new series set in this spooky universe, as evidenced by a backdoor pilot from season 9.

The episode in question, "Bloodlines," sees Sam and Dean team up with cop Ennis Ross (Lucien Laviscount) to take down mafia-esque monster families in the underbelly of Chicago. That said, the creatures do a pretty decent job of taking out each other, as a war is brewing between the vampires, werewolves, djinns, ghouls, and shape-shifters. The monsters also own the cops and run organ trafficking rings, all while spending their downtime hanging out in nightclubs hidden behind the walls of upmarket restaurants. What's not to love?

All of this was supposed to lead to a spin-off called "Supernatural: Bloodlines," which would have been spearheaded by long-term series writer/producer Andrew Dabb and centered around Ross and the city's competing monster clans. Despite boasting an interesting premise and being attached to a hit property, however, the project was canceled before it stood a chance.

