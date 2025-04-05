The Only Movie Directed By Seinfeld Creator Larry David Was An Absolute Disaster

In Larry David's 1998 comedy bomb "Sour Grapes," Richie Maxwell (Craig Bierko) is just finishing a vacation in Atlantic City with his cousin Evan (Steven Weber). Richie has nearly run out of money, having gambled his budget. He's down to one quarter. On the way out of a casino, he asks Evan for 50 additional cents so he can throw it into a 75-cent slot machine. Evan agrees. A single pull on the machine wins Richie $436,000. This immediately leads to a feature-long argument over who has the legal and moral right to the winnings. Richie was both the one who decided to gamble the money and the one who pulled the handle, but Evan was the one who loaned him the quarters to make it possible. Evan argues that he is at least owed two-thirds of the jackpot.

Advertisement

This leads to a series of increasingly bleak scenarios that prove how horridly desperate both men are. Richie keeps all the money while the oncologist Evan, trying to elicit panic, lies to Richie, saying that Richie's dying of cancer. Comedy? The dilemma will also lead to a cancer patient accidentally getting both of his testicles amputated. Double comedy?

"Sour Grapes" was roundly trashed by critics, who described it as off-putting, unfunny, and otherwise too reliant on toxic human pettiness to be amusing. Roger Ebert infamously gave the film zero stars, writing, "I can't easily remember a film I've enjoyed less. [...] 'Sour Grapes' is a movie that deserves its title: It's puckered, deflated, and vinegary. It's a dead zone." Overall, "Sour Grapes" only has a 27% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on a mere 15 reviews) and made a paltry $123,000 at the box office.

Advertisement

It's curious that David made "Sour Grapes," as he had previously proven his universally beloved comedy chops on the hit series "Seinfeld," which was still airing at the time (although David had left the series in 1996). What happened?