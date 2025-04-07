The Classic Star Trek Theme Song Actually Has Lyrics — And They're Hilariously Cheesy

The original theme music for Gene Roddenberry's 1966 sci-fi series "Star Trek" was composed by Alexander Courage, a long-time orchestrator who had worked on the scores for the film versions of "Show Boat," "Gigi," and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." He also contributed incidental music to TV shows like "Daniel Boone," "Eight is Enough," "Lost in Space," and "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea." "Star Trek" is the only main theme that he composed.

In an interview with the Archive of American Television, Courage once noted that his main inspiration for "Star Trek" was a 1930 train-based pop song called "Beyond the Blue Horizon," as written by Richard Whiting and W. Frank Harling. Notably, however, his theme is more 1960s pop opera than croony jazz. The soprano that sang the "Star Trek" melody was named Loulie Jean Norman.

The first four notes of Courage's theme — E, G, B, C — have been incorporated into "Star Trek" spinoff series and movies ever since 1966. The first portion of Courage's theme was even re-used for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, although the main section of the "Next Generation" opening theme was recycled from Jerry Goldsmith's theme for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

Although he was the only one who wrote the music, Courage isn't the only credited writer. Roddenberry is noted in the show's credits as a co-author of the theme. This is pretty well-known trivia among Trekkies, but Roddenberry, without Courage's knowledge, decided to pen some pseudo-deep, space-age lyrics for the "Star Trek" theme song without any intention of recording them or including them in the show. In writing lyrics, though, Roddenberry could declare himself a co-writer of the music ... and collect any subsequent royalties. It was a pretty dastardly thing for Roddenberry to do, especially given that "Star Trek" itself takes place in a friendly, post-capitalist utopia.

And brother, are his lyrics strange and bad.