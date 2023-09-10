The Music For Star Trek: TNG Was A Huge Source Of Tension Behind The Scenes

A fun piece of trivia: the theme music to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is actually a wholly unoriginal piece of music. It is a combination of the opening strains of the original "Star Trek" theme song composed by Alexander Courage, and the main theme for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" composed by Jerry Goldsmith. The "Next Generation" theme merely re-orchestrated the "TOS" and "TMP" scores a little bit. This wasn't always the plan, however. Dennis McCarthy, frequent composer for "Next Generation" (he worked on 88 episodes), wrote an alternate theme that was replaced at the last minute.

McCarthy also composed the score for "Encounter at Farpoint," the show's pilot episode. McCarthy's sound would come to define "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and dictate how other composers would move forward with the Paramount orchestra. Every Trekkie likely has, in their very DNA, the tense moment of suspense music that McCarthy so often used right before a commercial break.

McCarthy, however, did not conceive of that suspenseful music. That was Ron Jones, composer of 42 episodes of "Next Generation," including the celebrated score for "The Best of Both Worlds," the famous Borg episode. As he revealed in the invaluable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Jones was working on the score for the show's second episode, "The Naked Now," before McCarthy completed his work on "Encounter at Farpoint." A lot of the more typical "Next Generation" musical cues began there.

Jones noted that, as the first composer, a lot of weight was on his shoulders. If his work was to serve as the series' central example, it needed to be just right, leading to multiple execs breathing down his neck.