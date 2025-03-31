Does Jinx Die In Arcane?

"Arcane" felt like the start of a new era of TV animation. The show delivered visuals that experimented with 3D and 2D textures in the way big-budget movies like "Into the Spider-Verse" did. It told a bold, mature, and complex story with memorable and well-developed characters, and introduced a vast and layered world with a deep sense of lore and mystery. It helped put the final nail in the coffin of the video game adaptation curse, being one of only three perfect animated video game TV shows — according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The show is based on the hugely popular video game "League of Legends," and serves as a pseudo-prequel to some of the game's biggest characters. It centers around two sisters, Vi (Hailee Seinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who find themselves on opposite sides of a huge conflict involving the entire city-state of Piltover after arcane technology is discovered.

After a hugely popular and acclaimed first season, "Arcane" was set to conquer the animated world. But then, everything changed when Netflix atacked and decided to kill the show in its second season — due to the prohibitively expensive cost of making the show look as good as it did. The second season rushed through the story and ended up killing quite a few big characters that are technically very much alive in the game.

One of those characters who appears to be dead is none other than Jinx, one of the main characters and a hugely popular character from the games. Except, is she really dead? There are some hints in the season 2 finale to the contrary, sparking theories among fans that Jinx is still alive. Let's dig in.