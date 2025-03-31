60 Years Ago, The Three Stooges Made A Bizarre Western Comedy With A Future Batman Star

Like "The Little Rascals" and "Lassie" before them, the Three Stooges were once a regular part of Saturday morning network programming.

The Three Stooges shorts date back to 1930, with the release of "Soup To Nuts," starring Moe Howard, Larry Fine, and Shemp Howard. In 1932, Shemp left the act to work on solo material, and he was replaced by his younger brother Jerome Horowitz, aka Curly. The Moe-Larry-Curly lineup became the troupe's best-known, and, beginning in 1934, they began starring in a very long series of short films, starting with "The Woman Haters." The trio proceeded to star in 97 Three Stooges shorts, released through 1947.

When Curly suffered a stroke in 1946, Shemp returned to the troupe, and the Stooges continued apace. From 1947 to 1955, the Moe-Larry-Shemp lineup starred in 77 additional shorts. Shemp, sadly, passed away in 1955, and he was replaced by Joe Besser, who starred in 16 shorts with Moe and Larry. Besser's stint with the Stooges was brief, however, as he had to leave the group in 1959 because his wife was in ill health. Besser was replaced by Joe DeRita, aka Curly Joe, and the Larry-Moe-Curly-Joe lineup lasted until the troupe finally disbanded in 1970 after Fine suffered a stroke. All told, the Stooges appeared in 190 shorts and headlined 16 movies. And that doesn't account for dozens of cameos and talk show appearances. It's no wonder the that Saturday morning programmers stuffed kiddie TV slots with old Three Stooges shorts in the '60s, '70s, and '80s. There were a lot to go around.

The final theatrically released feature film to star the Stooges was Norman Maurer's 1965 film "The Outlaws is Coming," a slapstick Western set in 1871. The Stooges served as the comedic sidekicks to an over-the-top hero named Kenneth Cabot. In a casting decision for the ages, Kenneth Cabot was played by future "Batman" star Adam West.