Why A Rotten Jason Statham Crime Thriller Was A Bigger Deal Than You Realized

There is very little that is remarkable about Taylor Hackford's 2013 actioner "Parker" starring Jason Statham. The title character is, like so many action movie protagonists before him, defined largely by his taciturn and steely demeanor and doesn't have a lot of whimsy or personality beyond that. Parker is a thief, but he is defined by an unshakable code of ethics and believes in sticking to well laid-out plans. He's not a hothead or impulsive. In other words: he's kind of boring. It also doesn't help that "Parker" has a predictable plot stretched out across a dull screenplay. The film came and went without fanfare, a January release to its very core.

"Parker" made $46.9 million at the box office on a $35 million budget, which is a bomb on a Hollywood ledger. It was only lukewarmly received by critics, sporting a 41% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 105 reviews). Peter Sobczynski's review for RogerEbert.com was harsh but accurate, arguing that "Parker" is "a film that seems to have been manufactured solely to play in mostly empty auditoriums for a bleak midwinter week or two before evaporating from the marketplace and the mind."

While there have been good Jason Statham movies in the past, "Parker" was not merely mediocre; it was also something of a missed opportunity. The film, you see, was based on the 2000 novel "Flashfire" by Donald E. Westlake as part of the long-running Parker book series. The first Parker novel, "The Hunter," was published in 1962 and spawned many sequels ("Flashfire" being the 19th book). It had previously been adapted to film before as "Point Blank" in 1967 (starring Lee Marvin) and then again in 1999 as "Payback" (starring Mel Gibson). However, thanks to a stipulation by Westlake, Parker's name was changed to "Walker" in "Point Blank" and to "Porter" in "Payback."

"Parker," then, was the first time a Westlake novel adaptation had been allowed to legally use Parker's name. It ultimately took 51 years to happen.