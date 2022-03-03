Robert Downey Jr. And Shane Black Set Play Dirty As Their First Parker Movie

A Shane Black/Robert Downey Jr. collaboration, no matter the source material, is cause for celebration. Black's directorial debut and the duo's first movie together, "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," is considered a cult classic and one of the best black comedy crime films ever made — mixing Black's unique brand of dark humor and social commentary with the type of hardboiled crime story that Donald E. Westlake made a career out of. Honestly, if you add a bunch of jokes to any "Parker" story, you get pretty close to a Shane Black joint.

"Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" marked not only a fantastic debut for Black as a director, but a turning point in Downey's career. Though the film bombed at the box office, it gave us outstanding performances by both Downey and Val Kilmer, with the former calling it "the best film I've ever done," and it became the calling card that launched Downey into the MCU.

"Play Dirty" could be a comeback for both Downey and Black, and their last projects have had less than stellar receptions. For Downey, his first film after "Avengers: Endgame" was the box office disaster "Doolittle," while Black went from directing the criminally underseen but brilliant "The Nice Guys," to the disappointing "The Predator" reboot.

With shows like "Lupin" and "La Casa de Papel" making stories about thieves popular on TV, and hardboiled yet comedic detective shows and films like "Knives Out," "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Afterparty" finding big success, there's never been a better time for Shane Black to get his own franchise. Let's just hope it still maintains Black's tongue-in-cheek humor.