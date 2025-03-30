Why Zach Woods Never Wants To Play The Office's Gabe Again

Many actors from "The Office" are known for playing beloved characters like Pam (Jenna Fischer), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Michael (Steve Carell), and Jim (John Krasinski). Others are associated with, well, let's say, less attractive fictional individuals. Zach Woods, unfortunately, falls into the latter category. Woods portrayed Gabe Lewis for several of the later seasons of the Scranton-based super-sitcom, and his character managed to go from bad to worse as time went by. After an awkwardly dominant start, Gabe devolved into a running joke (both with real-life audiences and with his Dunder Mifflin co-workers) as the lanky sad sack's story waffled between his foibles as an ineffective leader and his uncomfortably tragic non-starter of a personal life.

"The Office" wrapped up shop in 2013, and since then, several actors have talked about their time on the show or, in Carell's case, why they left the cherished NBC sitcom when they did. On their extremely popular "Office Ladies" podcast, Fischer and her former "Office" co-star Angela Kinsey are constantly revisiting the past as they analyze and revel in the glory of what was. In stark contrast to this tendency, Woods decidedly shot down the idea of him revisiting his Gabe persona during a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com. His reasoning makes sense, too, and is surprisingly protective of the character. Here's what he said:

"I loved playing Gabe, but that was my first job really, TV job. That poor man, I would be happy to never spend another instant in his skin. Even though I have great affection for him. It was a fun part to play because it's a funny show, but to be Gabe is not something I would wish on anybody, especially on Gabe."

