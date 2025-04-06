Dennis Hopper Had A Special Connection To Gunsmoke Before His Appearance
Whenever viewers tuned into CBS' long-running western series, "Gunsmoke," the only guarantee they could count on was seeing what dilemma James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon would get into that week. Like most television westerns, you never knew if the new person riding into town was there to seek help or cause trouble, but chances were that the role would be occupied by an actor who would go on to a successful career.
Names like Ron Howard, Sam Elliott, Harrison Ford, and Leonard Nimoy — albeit in a culturally insensitive role — have all made a pit stop. Sometimes, if you're lucky, you'll get two prolific guest stars for the price of one — such as in the case of "One Killer on Ice."
The season 10 episode stars John Drew Barrymore, son of Hollywood legend John Barrymore and father of Drew Barrymore, as Anderson, a suave bounty hunter who rolls into Dodge City with a proposition. Turns out he has wanted outlaw Drew Sturney holed up in an ice house with his partner. Anderson requests Dillon's assistance to bring him back for the reward, claiming that Sturney's gang is possibly prepping for an ambush. One of the men waiting for Anderson to show his face is Drew's brother, Billy Kimbo, played by none other than a baby-faced (but no less dangerous) Dennis Hopper.
It's not a very meaty guest spot, as he only has about two scenes, but Hopper naturally shows off his talent for playing characters who can turn deadly serious in the blink of an eye. Billy's taken out on account of a shootout that doesn't go his way, yet the rest of the episode paints a much different picture than the one Anderson had been.
Hopper was actually born in Dodge City
Even though this was Hopper's only appearance on "Gunsmoke," he holds a coincidental distinction that no other guest star can claim. He was actually born in Dodge City, Kansas! The Academy Award-nominated actor ("Hoosiers") had one of the most prolific careers of his generation. Hopper made his feature debut in the James Dean classic "Rebel Without a Cause," played one of the most terrifying screen villains in David Lynch's "Blue Velvet," and is responsible for pulling triple duty to bring the late '60s counterculture classic "Easy Rider" to life. Despite all of this, however, he never seemed to have fully abandoned his Midwestern roots.
Hopper has talked about how his Dodge City childhood was single-handedly responsible for the trajectory of his career and the passion built into his artistry (via LA Review of Books):
"I am just a middle-class farm boy from Dodge City and my grandparents were wheat farmers. I thought painting, acting, directing, and photography were all part of being an artist. I have made my money that way. And I have had some fun. It's not been a bad life."
When he wasn't threatening Keanu Reeves with bombs on buses ("Speed") or getting into fights with Marlon Brando on the set of "Apocalypse Now"), Hopper dabbled in the world of sculpting. Two of his most notable pieces were the 21-foot tall Mobil Man and the 26-foot tall La Salsa Man. Although the two muffler man-inspired pieces were initially located in Anaheim, CA, the Hopper estate donated the pairing in 2013 to the Western State Bank Expo Center following his death (via KSCB News).
I think it's sweet and rather fitting that there will always be a part of him that resides in Dodge City honoring his memory.
Every episode of "Gunsmoke" is currently streaming on Pluto TV.