Dennis Hopper Had A Special Connection To Gunsmoke Before His Appearance

Whenever viewers tuned into CBS' long-running western series, "Gunsmoke," the only guarantee they could count on was seeing what dilemma James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon would get into that week. Like most television westerns, you never knew if the new person riding into town was there to seek help or cause trouble, but chances were that the role would be occupied by an actor who would go on to a successful career.

Names like Ron Howard, Sam Elliott, Harrison Ford, and Leonard Nimoy — albeit in a culturally insensitive role — have all made a pit stop. Sometimes, if you're lucky, you'll get two prolific guest stars for the price of one — such as in the case of "One Killer on Ice."

The season 10 episode stars John Drew Barrymore, son of Hollywood legend John Barrymore and father of Drew Barrymore, as Anderson, a suave bounty hunter who rolls into Dodge City with a proposition. Turns out he has wanted outlaw Drew Sturney holed up in an ice house with his partner. Anderson requests Dillon's assistance to bring him back for the reward, claiming that Sturney's gang is possibly prepping for an ambush. One of the men waiting for Anderson to show his face is Drew's brother, Billy Kimbo, played by none other than a baby-faced (but no less dangerous) Dennis Hopper.

It's not a very meaty guest spot, as he only has about two scenes, but Hopper naturally shows off his talent for playing characters who can turn deadly serious in the blink of an eye. Billy's taken out on account of a shootout that doesn't go his way, yet the rest of the episode paints a much different picture than the one Anderson had been.