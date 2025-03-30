How Star Trek's George Takei Felt About Working With John Wayne In Green Berets

Trekkies might have noticed that the helmsman of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu (George Takei), was absent from several episodes of the second season of "Star Trek." This was because Takei took some time off to shoot the 1968 war drama "The Green Berets," starring John Wayne, who also co-directed with Roy Kellogg.

"Green Berets" was trounced by critics. Most people loathed it. The drama was about the (then still active) Vietnam War, but it was presented like a sentimental World War II-era drama with "heroes" and "villains." Wayne, a star of multiple World War II movies, didn't seem to adjust his attitudes about war over the previous 20 years, thinking that his "brave American" shtick would still fly in 1968. He said once that "The Green Berets" was his attempt to remain apolitical about the Vietnam War, even though war is one of the singularly most political acts a human can engage in.

Roger Ebert infamously gave it zero stars, and Renata Adler, writing for the New York Times, called it "vile and insane." Oliver Stone has said on DVD commentaries that he wrote his 1986 Vietnam War movie "Platoon" as a direct rebuke of "The Green Berets."

"The Green Berets," despite its critical unpopularity, was a hit (though it's certainly not one of John Wayne's best). It was made for a then-large $7 million, and it ended up earning in over $32 million at the box office. That part must have chuffed Takei, who played the Vietnamese Captain Nghiem. When recalling the making of "The Green Berets," the "Star Trek" actor expressed a few regrets. In an interview with the Valley Tribute (transcribed by MeTV), Takei noted that his two-month hiatus stretched into a three-and-a-half-month hiatus because of shooting problems. He did note, however, that Wayne was friendly, and the big screen icon even admitted to watching "Star Trek."