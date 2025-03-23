The Bernadette Fan Theory That Makes The Big Bang Theory Into A Sci-Fi Thriller

There are plenty of wild theories about "The Big Bang Theory" out there (which feels particularly bonkers when you consider that we're talking about a laugh-tracked multi-camera sitcom created by Chuck Lorre), but this one about Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, the waitress turned microbiologist with a crazy high voice who marries Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) during the series, is especially out of left field.

Over on the r/FanTheories subreddit, the appropriately named Redditor u/ConspirOC posited something pretty extreme about Bernadette. Titling the post "Bernadette is a clone," they were then careful to clarify, "Now the title mighty be slightly misleading [--] rather a series of clones and not just a single clone." The gist of the argument goes like this: Bernadette changes a lot over the course of the show, and thanks to her dangerous experiments at work — which she often talks about in passing for laughs — her employers might "do unethical things to keep an asset working for them." Also, the "kicker" here is that, as the show progresses, Bernadette is "mean" to Howard. (If you ask me, Howard deserves it all, but I digress.)

According to this theory, there are two possibilities at play here. "Over the years of repeated cloning, her DNA has become slightly corrupted and she is losing parts of herself in each regeneration" is their first guess, and their second is as follows: "Every time she is regenerated, she remembers that she is a clone and is spliced with the memories of the old Bernadette, but part of her remembers and resents Howard for entrapping her in a marriage she didn't want and knowing she won't live long enough to grow to love him before she is killed despite him being kind of an a**. She always remembers that she loves him but can't remember or feel it. Or [similarly] she loves him and she distances from herself knowing one day they might not clone her again."