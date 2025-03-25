It Took Over 40 Years For Batman's First Movie Villain To Appear In Comics (For Good Reasons)

Comics historians know this well, but Batman made his first appearance in Detective Comics #27, first published in May 1939 (although released to the public in March). He wasn't exactly as we know him today, however, as some of the Batman's personal details would take a few issues to fill out. Detective Comics began selling remarkably well when Batman's teenage sidekick Robin was introduced. From there, writers began introducing Batman's rogue's gallery of villains. The Joker first appeared in Batman's first solo comic in 1940. The Penguin, Two-Face, and the Riddler showed up in issues of Detective Comics throughout the 1940s.

Batman made his first leap to the big screen in 1943 with a Columbia Pictures serial starring Lewis Wilson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Douglas Croft as Robin/Dick Grayson. In the serial, Batman was a contracted government employee, hired to investigate Japanese espionage following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. It seems that the uncle of Batman's girlfriend Linda (Shirley Patterson) has been abducted by a notorious underground ring of Japanese criminals. The ring was led by the evil Dr. Daka (J. Carrol Naish), a supervillain with access to high-tech weapons like a radioactive ray gun, and a neural implant that lets him turn people into zombie slaves. Batman, meanwhile, just had a regular car. Dr. Daka's headquarters were located in an active fun house ride located in Gotham City's Little Tokyo.

It should immediately be noted that Dr. Daka was very much a racist caricature. He was a Japanese character played by a white man, and he spoke with a stereotyped Japanese accent. The character was an effective-enough off-the-rack gangster, but the 1943 serial is hard to watch for modern audiences because of the racist makeup.

However embarrassing, Dr. Daka is an unfortunate part of Batman history, being the first supervillain the Caped Crusader ever fought on the big screen. After the serial, Dr. Daka was kind of swept under the rug for decades. In 1985, however, DC Comics tried to revive the character ... naturally in a less racist form.